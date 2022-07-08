Restaurant Report Card: Lazy Crab fails with a 48; Revolving Sushi Factory scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, Lazy Crab in Jonesboro failed a routine inspection with 48-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee washed their hands without soap. Plus, there was excessive debris found on dishes and metal pans. And shrimp, oysters, and mussels were at the wrong temperatures.

Management did not want to discuss the failing report during our visit to the restaurant and would not tell us if they’ve cleaned up their act.

Now to some other scores, in Gwinnett County, Waffle House on Pleasant Hill Road in Lawrenceville scored 93-points. In Cobb County, ATL Fusion BBQ on Austell Road in Austell received a 96. And in DeKalb County, Chin Chin Chinese Restaurant on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven earned 99-points.

And back at the Revolving Sushi Factory on North Main Street in Alpharetta they received a 100 on their health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. This is a new restaurant and a great place to bring the family or a date. You can grab plates of fresh sushi on a conveyor belt next to your table. If you place a special order at your, a delivery bot will bring it out and even Bella the robot might pay you a visit at your table depending on what you order. They serve edamame, chicken, shrimp, sushi roles like the Philly, California volcano, dynamite, and spider roll. You may also want to try the tuna and salmon tartar. And to top they serve delicious coffee cheesecake. Boy that’s good!

