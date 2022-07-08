Roswell firefighters ‘better-prepared’ shifting to full-time fire department

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell, the state’s 9th largest city, is shifting its fire department from a part-time to a full-time model.

Fire officials said the move is necessary to improve consistency as it staffs the 7 fire stations across the city.

“You get better when you train with the people that you work with every day,” said Fire Chief Joe Pennino.

“They begin to learn the geography, the citizens, the unique threats or nuances to the city of Roswell, they’re better prepared to handle that,” he said in an interview with CBS46 on Thursday.

The Roswell City Council approved the transition when it approved the city budget last week.

TONIGHT: The City of Roswell will soon have a fire department of solely full-time firefighters.



This is a shift from the current part-time model.



First up, they’re hiring 21 captains.



At 11pm on @CBS46, hear from the Fire Chief on why this move is needed & how much it’ll cost. pic.twitter.com/t5uugZtRZ1 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) July 7, 2022

Pennino said the 5-year transition plan will cost taxpayers roughly $5.3 million to secure funding for full-time salaries.

Councilmember Lee Hills said spreading the city spending across five years helps ease the burden on the City.

“So it wasn’t a punch in the gut or the pocket book for our residents,” said Hills.

“This was a ways for us to stomach that easily.”

Hills said the Council finally had the political will to approve the full-time transition plan – what she said had been in discussion by city leaders for years.

“Providing that kind of top-door service was a big deal,” said Hills.

She said the move to a full-time model helps the city avoid the potential of being exposed should a national crisis pull their part-time first responders away from Roswell.

“Most of our firefighters would be called back to their home station and that would leave us high and drive. We wouldn’t be able to protect our residents,” she said.

The department is starting the transition by hiring 21 full-time captains. The city is currently advertising for the openings – set to be filled by October.

Calls for service have increased by roughly 40% in Roswell over the last decade, according to a recent audit of the department.

“We’ve struggled here at the City of Roswell with that part-time model,” said Pennino.

Pennino said this uptick of calls in a growing city has strained the department’s ability to respond to all call appropriately.

So there’s this ebb and flow every day and what that looks like is occasionally we’re putting rescue units out of service, special rescue units, and sometimes even ladder trucks out of service depending on what our staffing is for the day,” said Pennino.

He said on Wednesday of this week, they had 28 firefighters staffed, according to Pennino.

On Thursday, they had 35 in service.

He said a full-time model will help improve consistency in staffing.

Pennino said sinc they posted the add for full-time captains last week, they’ve had more than 50 applicants, 10 of whom are current part-time employees of the Roswell Fire Department.

“We’re currently in poaching season,” said Councilmember Hills. “We’re looking at all the fine gentlemen and women that serve us here – part-time. We want you, we want all of them to be here,” she added.

