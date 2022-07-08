Advertisement

Stonecrest to kick off ‘park pop-ups’ Friday

Fairington Park
Fairington Park(DeAllous Smith)
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Stonecrest is set to kick off a free, four-week Parks Pop-Up series designed to bring families together and reintroduce residents to premiere outdoor gathering spaces.

Officials say the project will begin at Fairington Park on Friday afternoon and continue at Browns Mill Park on July 15 before heading to the Southeast Athletic Complex on July 23. The series will conclude on July 29 at Salem Park. All park pop-ups will run from Noon until 2 p.m.

Individuals interested in learning more can visit, www.stonecrestga.gov.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, Lazy Crab in Jonesboro failed a routine inspection with...
Restaurant Report Card: Lazy Crab fails with a 48; Revolving Sushi Factory scores 100
Fardereen Deonta Grier
Young Thug’s nephew arrested for killing girlfriend in East Point
GEORGIA GUIDESTONES SUSPECT
GBI releases new video of possible Georgia Guidestones explosion suspect
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman dead, juvenile injured after being struck by tractor-trailer on I-675