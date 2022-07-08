Stonecrest to kick off ‘park pop-ups’ Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Stonecrest is set to kick off a free, four-week Parks Pop-Up series designed to bring families together and reintroduce residents to premiere outdoor gathering spaces.

Officials say the project will begin at Fairington Park on Friday afternoon and continue at Browns Mill Park on July 15 before heading to the Southeast Athletic Complex on July 23. The series will conclude on July 29 at Salem Park. All park pop-ups will run from Noon until 2 p.m.

Individuals interested in learning more can visit, www.stonecrestga.gov.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.