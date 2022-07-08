Advertisement

Substitute teacher in Hall County arrested for sexually assaulting teen

CHRISTOPHER YOUNG
CHRISTOPHER YOUNG(HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gainesville man is facing nearly a dozen sex charges in a case involving a teenage girl under the age of 16.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Christopher Brennen Young met his victim while he was employed as a substitute teacher at East Hall High School.

The investigation found evidence that Young sexually assaulted the teen and took videos of the sexual activity on his cell phone. The reported assaults did not occur on school property.

Young faces the following charges in the case: Aggravated sexual battery (2 counts); Aggravated sodomy (1 counts); Aggravated child molestation (2 counts); Violation of Computer Pornography; and Child Exploitation Prevention Act 1999 (6 counts).

Depending on forensic testing of electronic devices seized from the suspect’s residence, Young could face additional criminal charges. Young remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

