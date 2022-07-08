Trustee, alum honored for service, and leadership at Young Harris College

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. (CBS46) - Chairman of the Properties Committee for the Board of Trustees Jon Anderson was presented with a special plaque for his 15 years of leadership as Chairman and honored for his “dedication and service” to Young Harris College, officials announced.

Anderson was honored for his role in managing the construction of two residence halls, a recreation and fitness center, an upperclassmen apartment complex, and a 121,000-square-foot campus center.

Officials say Anderson also helped manage the renovation of several campus buildings and oversaw the building program at Young Harris College.

Young Harris College President Dr. Drew Van Horn and Chair of the Board of Trustees Kurt Momand presented Anderson with a special plaque for 15 years of excellent leadership as Chairman.

He was elected to the Board of Trustees in 1999 and has served with distinction for the past 23 years, holding his current Properties Committee Chair title since 2007. He has served on the Executive, Finance, and Planned Giving Committees since joining the Board.

Mr. Anderson received an associate’s degree from Young Harris College in 1965. He then attended the University of Georgia, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, and he later received his Certified Public Accountant certification.

Young Harris College thanks Jon Anderson for his great service to the institution.

