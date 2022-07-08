Walmart shooting in Riverdale leaves one injured, shooter on the run

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fight led to a shooting at a Walmart off of Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Highway 85 around 6 p.m. after an off-duty Riverdale officer says gunshots were heard coming from inside the store.

Officials say units from the Riverdale Police Department, Clayton County Police Department, Jonesboro Police Department, South Fulton Police Department, ATF, U.S. Marshalls and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist by clearing and evacuating the store.

One male was rushed to a nearby hospital with gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooter exited the store on foot.

Police officials say a possible disturbance between two males in the meat department of the store escalated into the shooting.

Officials have confirmed the Walmart will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more updates as they become available.

