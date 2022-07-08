Advertisement

Which sunscreen is best for you? Consumer Reports puts several brands to the test

There are two main types of sunscreen that can protect you from harmful rays.
By Harry Samler
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Even though the July 4 holiday weekend is over, there are plenty of other summer activities left on the calendar. To help you choose the best sunscreen lotions or sprays, Consumer Reports put dozens of them to the test.

Consumer Reports tests sunscreens to see how well they protect against two types of UV rays: UVA, which causes aging and skin cancer; and UVB, which causes sunburn.

As part of CR’s testing, sunscreen is applied to subjects’ backs (yes, they agree to this!). They then soak in a tub for 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product’s water-resistance claim. The area is then exposed to simulated sunlight. And the next day, experts examine the area for redness.

A top performer that’s also a Consumer Reports Best Buy is Equate (Walmart) Ultra Lotion SPF 50.

Consumer Reports also enlists panelists to test sunscreens for scent, feel, and appearance. The tests show several sunscreens that absorb quickly into skin and leave little to no residue on people of a variety of skin tones.

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Coconut Clear Spray SPF 50 gets kudos from the majority of panelists and also tests well in Consumer Reports’ overall ratings.

And after numerous recalls of some aerosol sunscreens because of contamination with the chemical benzene, Consumer Reports looked for benzene in all the aerosol sunscreens it tested. All of the products tested for benzene came back negative.

To find out if you have a recalled sunscreen spray, go to CR.org/benzene. If you have one, throw it away.

Consumer Reports also recommends parents choose lotion sunscreens for kids and use sprays only as a last resort, because kids may inhale the spray, which could cause lung irritation.

