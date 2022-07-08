Advertisement

Woman dead, juvenile injured after being struck by tractor-trailer on I-675

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is dead and a juvenile is in the hospital after a crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 675 near Anvil Block Road.

Upon arrival, police learned there was a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of the interstate that was originally occupied by 2 people.

The female driver of the vehicle was standing outside of the disabled vehicle when she and the vehicle were hit by a tractor-trailer.

Witnesses told police they saw the tractor-trailer swerving in and out of lanes before striking the victim.

After impact, the tractor-trailer driver attempted to regain control and subsequently jackknifed across all lanes of travel.

The female driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.

