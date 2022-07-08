Advertisement

Young Thug’s nephew arrested for killing girlfriend in East Point

Fardereen Deonta Grier
Fardereen Deonta Grier(East Point Police Department)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in East Point earlier this week has been identified as Fardereen Deonta Grier.

According to East Point Police Department, Grier is a nephew of the rapper known as Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams.

Grier is reportedly the son of Young Thug’s sister, according to TMZ.

Police say that Grier initially told police that two guys in ski masks attempted to rob them as they were leaving the apartment and one of the gunmen shot the victim, Destiny Fitzpatrick.

He claimed he dragged his girlfriend’s body back into the apartment and asked someone to call police.

Witnesses told police they heard Grier arguing with Fitzpatrick before the shooting. One of the witnesses said he heard a gunshot and then walked outside and saw the victim on the ground.

Young Thug was arrested in May on RICO charges. An 88-page indictment claims that Williams, along with another rapper known as Gunna and 26 other people, are part of the YSL (Young Slime Life) street gang. Prosecutors say the gang members have engaged in violent criminal activity since 2012.

Williams is currently in custody and is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Bond denied for Gunna
Bond denied in Atlanta for rapper known as Gunna
Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Witness in case against YSL group claims she’s been threatened

Latest News

On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, Lazy Crab in Jonesboro failed a routine inspection with...
Restaurant Report Card: Lazy Crab fails with a 48; Revolving Sushi Factory scores 100
Fairington Park
Stonecrest to kick off ‘park pop-ups’ Friday
GEORGIA GUIDESTONES SUSPECT
GBI releases new video of possible Georgia Guidestones explosion suspect
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman dead, juvenile injured after being struck by tractor-trailer on I-675