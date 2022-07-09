Advertisement

15-year-old boy reported missing in Clayton County

Missing 15-year-old Nassir Boston
Missing 15-year-old Nassir Boston(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are asking for help to find a missing teen boy from Clayton County.

Nassir Boston was last seen Thursday in the 7300 Block of Leland Lane in Jonesboro.

The 15-year-old has black hair with brown eyes, is about 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighs 128 pounds.

He was last seen wearing mauve-colored shorts and white Nike slides.

The teen was also seen carrying two bags, one black, and the other gray.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Nassir Boston is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

While the unemployment rate is slowly creeping down in Georgia, job seekers say it’s sometimes...
Union City to host job fair Saturday
A Briar Cliff freshmen packs a box full of dry goods for the food bank.
Free food distribution scheduled Saturday in College Park
3-year-old found after wandering away from Stockbridge daycare, police investigating.
3-year-old found after wandering from Stockbridge daycare, police investigating
3-year-old found after wandering from Stockbridge daycare, police investigating