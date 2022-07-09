15-year-old boy reported missing in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are asking for help to find a missing teen boy from Clayton County.

Nassir Boston was last seen Thursday in the 7300 Block of Leland Lane in Jonesboro.

The 15-year-old has black hair with brown eyes, is about 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighs 128 pounds.

He was last seen wearing mauve-colored shorts and white Nike slides.

The teen was also seen carrying two bags, one black, and the other gray.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Nassir Boston is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

