3-year-old found after wandering from Stockbridge daycare, police investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Friday, a 3-year-old Hispanic boy wandered away from a Stockbridge daycare, according to Stockbridge police.

The toddler’s mom, Ania Campos, said she was first notified her son went missing after receiving a call from police.

Around 11:30 a.m., he was found a short time later in a nearby parking lot by a police officer who happened to be driving by.

“We don’t always have that luxury of being in the right place at the right time, but today he absolutely was,” said Captain Charles Yermack, with the newly-formed Stockbridge Police Department.

Campos said once she retriever her son, Marlon, from the daycare, she took him to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The 3-year-old had minor scrapes and bruises.

Cpt. Yermack said they have opened an investigating into how this toddler went missing. He said there are questions into how the toddler was able to wander off while at the daycare and how long he was gone.

“We’re getting some very different stories from 5 to 30 minutes, and so that’s part of what we’re trying to investigate now,” said Capt. Yermack.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the daycare and nearby businesses.

One woman working nearby said she saw staff searching the grounds for the toddler mid-day.

“And I asked them what they were doing, and they said we’re looking for this little boy,” said Donna, who works across the street from the daycare. “And I was sitting in my car, so I got out of my car and I started helping them search,” she said.

She said the group was searching for at least 30 minutes.

“And I said did you call the cops, and they said no. And I said well somebody has to call the cops. And the cook, she was actively searching,” said Donna.

In a phone call, Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer, the daycare could face violations or criminal charges for negligence, depending on the findings of the investigation.

Trammer said they will also review the business’s history as part of their investigation.

Parents of other children at the daycare said they were never told that child went missing.

“That’s very alarming because it’s like anything could happen to our children and then we’re not notified,” said Veijah Vasquez, with her two children in the back seat.

“That’s my main concern, I love the daycare, but I do think they should have notified us.”

CBS46 News reached out a staff member of the ABC Learning Academy for an explanation on situation. They declined to comment.

