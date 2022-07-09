Advertisement

Dawsonville man sentenced to 1 year of probation for role in Jan. 6 riots

FILE - Violent insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
FILE - Violent insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A revelation about text messages sent by three Fox News personalities to former President Donald Trump's chief of staff on the day of the Capitol riots raise questions about whether they have lost sight of the ‘news’ aspect of their jobs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dawsonville man has been sentenced to one year of probation, including two months of home detention after his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, officials say.

FBI arrested Benjamin Torre in February 2021 and accused him of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Hundreds of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters ascended on the Capitol, pushed past the police and security outside the capitol grounds, broke windows, violently stormed into the building and claimed the 2021 election had been stolen.

Torre was arraigned in March of 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

He also has to commit to 60 hours of community service and pay a $1,113 fine and $500 for restitution, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
One injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, investigation underway
Primal Pet Foods Recall (AP Photo)
Primal Pet Foods recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria
Dog food recalled for possible listeria risk
Atlanta Police Department Neighborhood Training
In wake of spike in crime, Atlanta Police hosts neighborhood safety training