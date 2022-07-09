Dawsonville man sentenced to 1 year of probation for role in Jan. 6 riots

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dawsonville man has been sentenced to one year of probation, including two months of home detention after his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, officials say.

FBI arrested Benjamin Torre in February 2021 and accused him of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Hundreds of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters ascended on the Capitol, pushed past the police and security outside the capitol grounds, broke windows, violently stormed into the building and claimed the 2021 election had been stolen.

Torre was arraigned in March of 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

He also has to commit to 60 hours of community service and pay a $1,113 fine and $500 for restitution, according to officials.

