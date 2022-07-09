FIRST ALERT | More showers, storms are expected this evening!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Following storms last night and this morning, a lull in the stormy weather has arrived. The forecast remains drier, with perhaps even a little sunshine, through 5 p.m. However, more showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop across the area this evening and tonight.

EVENING STORMS | We're enjoying a lull in the wet weather this afternoon, but clusters of rain and storms are forecast to redevelop this evening. A couple storms may pack a punch; gusty winds and small hail. The chance of rain lingers overnight.@cbs46 #firstalertatl #gawx pic.twitter.com/xLNSnP9Y6B — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) July 9, 2022

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a couple storms could become strong or severe. Wind gusts to 65 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters are the biggest threats with any storm that manages to become severe.

Scattered showers, and a couple thunderstorms, remain possible through late evening, into early Sunday morning.

Sunday remains a bit drier, overall. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still forecast to develop, but coverage will remain more hit-or-miss. Keep an eye on the forecast. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s in most communities Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Drier, slightly cooler weather builds in Monday. But, it won’t last long. Wetter weather returns mid-week.

Have a great evening,

Cutter

