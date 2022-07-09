Advertisement

FIRST ALERT | More showers, storms are expected this evening!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Following storms last night and this morning, a lull in the stormy weather has arrived. The forecast remains drier, with perhaps even a little sunshine, through 5 p.m. However, more showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop across the area this evening and tonight.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a couple storms could become strong or severe. Wind gusts to 65 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters are the biggest threats with any storm that manages to become severe.

Scattered showers, and a couple thunderstorms, remain possible through late evening, into early Sunday morning.

Sunday remains a bit drier, overall. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still forecast to develop, but coverage will remain more hit-or-miss. Keep an eye on the forecast. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s in most communities Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Drier, slightly cooler weather builds in Monday. But, it won’t last long. Wetter weather returns mid-week.

Have a great evening,

Cutter

