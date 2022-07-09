Advertisement

Free food distribution scheduled Saturday in College Park

Free food distribution scheduled Saturday in College Park
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is scheduled to be held at the United Methodist Church in College Park on Saturday for those in need.

Officials tell CBS46 News the City of South Fulton partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to host the event between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church is located at 4095 Stonewall Tell Rd.

Visitors can receive boxes of fruits, vegetables and other items.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

While the unemployment rate is slowly creeping down in Georgia, job seekers say it’s sometimes...
Union City to host job fair Saturday
Free99Fridge Clarksville
Volunteers step up to help with groceries for struggling families
Play sheds light on Alzheimer's
INTERVIEW: Dr. Hill talks about Alzheimer’s play
HAILEY ANN SMITH
‘Interstate Angel’ turns stand still traffic into a concert for Atlanta drivers