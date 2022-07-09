Free food distribution scheduled Saturday in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is scheduled to be held at the United Methodist Church in College Park on Saturday for those in need.

Officials tell CBS46 News the City of South Fulton partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to host the event between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church is located at 4095 Stonewall Tell Rd.

Visitors can receive boxes of fruits, vegetables and other items.

