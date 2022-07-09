Fulton Co. Board of Health hosts Monkey Pox vaccine drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As cases of Monkey Pox multiply in the state of Georgia, local health departments are making sure vulnerable populations have access to the vaccine.

“The number of cases is going up exponentially, like all infectious diseases do during an epidemic,” said David Holland, the chief clinical officer at the Fulton County Board of Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports around 20 cases of Monkey Pox in the state. That’s why they’ve been requesting vaccines and handing them out to men in gay communities, a group that they’ve deemed vulnerable.

“I figure I’m at higher risk than a lot of people and I figure I want to get involved,” said Scott Sohn, who got the vaccine.

“The vast majority of the cases are in a very limited portion of the population, so it does not make sense to expand criteria,” said Holland.

The Fulton Co. Board of Health held a vaccine drive Saturday by appointment only at the Aviation Cultural Center.

“We are not getting large quantities of it, we got an allotment of 200 vaccines and the appointments went in about an hour and a half,” said Holland.

A dietician CBS46 spoke to wanted the shot not only to prevent his loved ones from getting the illness, but also to protect people at work.

“I’m socializing with people and coming in contact with people, not only in social world but I come in contact with patients,” said Sohn.

Monkey Pox is spread through skin to skin contact. It causes painful lesions. In past outbreaks, it has been deadly, but that’s not been the case so far in this outbreak that started getting noticed back in the spring.

“I’ve been seeing what’s happening around the world with the spread,” said Sohn.

“If you develop a rash that’s unexplained, please get tested, see your doctor, or come see us at the Fulton Co. Board of Health,” said Holland.

The Fulton Co. Board of Health plans on having another vaccine drive when they get more of the shot.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.