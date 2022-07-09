Group proposes plan to top Midtown Atlanta connector with green space

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you think of downtown Atlanta, often times traffic is top of mind.

But what if the midtown connector between 10th and North Avenue was capped with green space.

“I think it would be really, really cool,” Atlanta resident Haleigh O’Connell said.

“That sounds pretty cool. I’ve never seen anything like that,” Atlanta resident Anthony Locklin Jr. said.

In 2018, Chick-fil-A Chairman Dan Cathy helped establish the Midtown Connector Project Foundation. Their mission… to connect east and west Midtown by creating a deck over the interstate with public parks, enhanced roads, and improved mobility. They completed a three-year feasibility study and said the project is shovel worthy.

“I think it’s fantastic. It’s really cool to have green space and it creates community. It gets people involved, gets people out and good health and promotes health. And I think it’s great for the community. It’s cool,” Atlanta visitor Jeff Weingrad said.

The 25-acre project would include trails, ponds, gardens, playgrounds, outdoor cafés and even an amphitheater. But a transformation of this size and scope would no doubt cost millions and take years to complete.

“I’m worried it would take forever, and eventually, the funding or something would fall through. And so, we would never see it finished, especially when we already have a lot of greenspaces like Centennial Park that we don’t use enough in Atlanta,” O’Connell said.

“Well, you know, short term pain for long term gain. That’s a good thing. So, it’s definitely I think it’s definitely something good for the community and something good for the long term. And then the economy, probably economics too,” Weingrad said.

The Midtown Connector Project Foundation released the following statement.

The Midtown Connector Project (MCP) recognizes the problems that have been plaguing Midtown, and the city of Atlanta, for decades as a result of congestion and division caused by the Connector, and the project offers an incredibly viable, “shovel worthy” solution. Once complete, MCP will showcase the successful transformation of vehicular infrastructure from a critical, but single-purpose, past to a multidimensional future. The resulting sustainable greenspace will restore connectivity across Midtown, and the neighborhood will be enriched by increased economic vitality, environmental stewardship, and access to a unique, dynamic gathering place for all of Atlanta. We are honored and humbled to have already received incredible support from community leaders, including funding requests from Representative Nikema Williams and Senator Raphael Warnock, that will help to advance the concept design and engineering that will ultimately bring this transformative project to life.

