NBA legend Charles Barkley donates $1 million to Spelman College

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - NBA legend Charles Barkley generously decided to donate $1 million to Spelman College, after he says he was impressed by the positive impact the HBCU has had on the daughter of his business partner, John Hudson.

According to Alabama site al.com, the philanthropic Barkley wants to continue investing in the community and has a “special place in his heart” for the Black community and Black women.

This is not the first time that Barkley has decided to help others financially and provide extra resources to students.

Officials say Barkley also pledged $1 million each to HBCU’s Alabama A&M in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University. In 2017, he pledged $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta. In 2020, he pledged $1 million each to Miles College in Birmingham and Tuskegee University.

Officials add John Hudson’s daughter, Jordyn, will be a sophomore in the fall of 2022 and will serve as the Spellman College class president.

