Pedestrian reportedly struck by vehicle twice in Fayetteville dies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed after reportedly being struck by a vehicle twice in Fayetteville on Friday evening.

Officials tell CBS46 News a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 10:25 p.m. on Inman Road near Morgan Road.

The driver that struck the pedestrian the first time was still on the scene when officers arrived. Officials say the pedestrian may have been struck a second time by an unknown vehicle.

Investigators have asked for the public’s help in this incident. If you were driving down Inman Road around this time frame and struck an object in the road, or witnessed the crash, please contact Fayetteville Police Sgt. Kris Purkey at 770-716-4837.

