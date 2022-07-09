PHOTOS: Reports of wind, storm damage across North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wind damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the area Friday night into Saturday morning appears to have been widespread, mostly taking down trees and branches and damaging nearby property.

For example, Bells Ferry Road just south of the Little River bridge in Cherokee County is shut down due to a tree that has fallen and brought down power lines across the road.

In Milton, Hopewell Rd is closed from Brookside Parkway to Hopewell Plantation due to power lines down. Currently, Hopewell residents cannot enter or exit their neighborhood by car. The power company is enroute but has not given an eta on when the roadway will be reopened, according to police.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office reported some storm damage impacting drivers Saturday morning. A tree fell down on power lines blocking the road forcing police to reroute traffic.

Our CBS46 First Alert Weather team expects the weekend to be steamy and stormy. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day Saturday with locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. However, 90 degree temperatures will be sticking around.

