Union City to host job fair Saturday

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - As many businesses hope to fill multiple positions, a job fair is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Gathering Place Community Center in Union City.

Officials say the job fair is hoping to fill positions from multiple businesses including Amazon, the Fulton County Government, Fayette County School Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations among others.

Anyone interested can attend for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6280 Bryant St.

