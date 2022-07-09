Advertisement

In wake of spike in crime, Atlanta Police hosts neighborhood safety training

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In hopes of keeping residents and visitors safe, the Atlanta Police Department hosted a City-wide neighborhood training at its Public Safety Headquarters on Saturday.

The training aims to teach residents ways to lessen the likelihood of becoming a victim of crimes, how to start a neighborhood watch, and much more.

At least three shootings, two of which were deadly, occurred at or near a metro Atlanta grocery store in less than 36 hours.

Wednesday afternoon, a 43-year-old man was killed outside a DeKalb County shopping center, anchored by a Kroger. Hours later, a 21-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Douglasville Commons. Investigators released a photo of a silver Toyota Camry they believe may be linked to the crime.

Atlanta Police Department Neighborhood Training
Atlanta Police Department Neighborhood Training(CBS46 News)

Officers say they believe the training will provide a valuable opportunity for community members to learn many of the resources available to keep their communities safe.

