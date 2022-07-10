Advertisement

Backpacks, other supplies donated at Back to School event

Back to School event
Back to School event(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School may be several weeks away, but several local counties, including Fulton County, are preparing for the start of the school year.

District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff held a back-to-school giveaway event today at several parks including Welcome All Park and West Side Park.

Staff members and the Atlanta Police Foundation donated bookbags and school supplies were given away to students in need.

