Backpacks, other supplies donated at Back to School event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School may be several weeks away, but several local counties, including Fulton County, are preparing for the start of the school year.

District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff held a back-to-school giveaway event today at several parks including Welcome All Park and West Side Park.

Staff members and the Atlanta Police Foundation donated bookbags and school supplies were given away to students in need.

