FIRST ALERT | Another evening of scattered downpours is in the forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed over the mountains of North Georgia and will continue to, gradually, build southward through the evening. Hit-or-miss downpours may impact evening plans. Keep a casual eye on the forecast.

A storm, or two, may become strong or severe. Wind gusts to 60 MPH and small hail are possible with a couple storms through sunset.

HEADS UP! Scattered storms are underway across North Georgia. They'll drift and build southwestward through early evening. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have evening plans.@cbs46 #firstalertatl #atlwx #gawx https://t.co/nKFjEPfbwd pic.twitter.com/UidbELyC4V — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) July 10, 2022

Outside of any rain, temperatures are peaking in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Though, it’ll feel like it’s in the 90s with all of the moisture in the air factored in. Temperatures cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s by 11 p.m. in Atlanta. Rain diminishes and a mostly dry night is in the forecast.

Monday features clouds, seasonably warm temperatures and a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms; mainly in the afternoon and evening. The forecast turns wetter heading into mid-week.

FIRST ALERT | Widespread, soaking rain is possible next week...

While details are still hazy, the return of wetter weather is expected heading into the middle of the workweek. The front that moves south of us Monday will lift back north heading into mid-week; providing a focus for more scattered downpours. Some tropical moisture may get caught up in the mix by the end of the workweek - further boosting the chance of rain. We’ll keep you updated.

