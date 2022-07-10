Hundreds attend abortion rally held by Georgia National Organization for Women

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia National Organization for Women held an abortion rally outside of Liberty Plaza on Saturday to continue voicing their frustrations about the outcomes of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Hundreds of protestors gathered, saying women not being able to have access to an abortion will pose greater health risks and burdens for women.

The protestors voiced that women should have a right to choose and demanded changes immediately.

This is one of the many protests we’ve seen in metro Atlanta and across the nation in response to the overturning of Roe v Wade.

The group demands the federal government reinstate safe and legal abortion and abortion care.

The Atlanta protest happening after President Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion.

“The executive order is better than nothing, but it’s not enough,” one protestor told CBS46. “President Biden needs to act to provide legal abortion across the country to all women and all people with uteruses.”

According to Women’s Health Imperative CEO Linda Blount, Black maternal mortality rates will increase by 33 percent, if they can’t have access to abortion care.

