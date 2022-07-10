Advertisement

Man shot and killed in gas station parking lot in Gwinnett County

Police on the scene of a shooting
Police on the scene of a shooting(Gwinnett County Police photo)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gwinnett County, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead in Gwinnett County after a shooting at a QT gas station on Sunday afternoon.

Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 that the incident happened in the parking lot at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners.

Police are currently interviewing potential witnesses on scene.

According to the Gwinnett County Police official Twitter page, “the motive appears to be a car jacking.”

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

