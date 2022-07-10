Man shot and killed in gas station parking lot in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead in Gwinnett County after a shooting at a QT gas station on Sunday afternoon.

Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 that the incident happened in the parking lot at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners.

Police are currently interviewing potential witnesses on scene.

According to the Gwinnett County Police official Twitter page, “the motive appears to be a car jacking.”

Active Investigation: GCPD is investigating a homicide at the corner of Peachtree Pkwy at Peachtree Corners Cir. The motive appears to be carjacking. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/JuDzyqywLO — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 10, 2022

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

