Multiple shootings across Atlanta metro leave three dead, others injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There have been three fatal shootings and at least 10 reported shootings that have left multiple people injured over the past week in the Atlanta metro area.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside of a Quick Trip gas station on Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a female was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times outside during a home invasion at the 1200 block of Eastridge Road in southwest Atlanta around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Officials have confirmed to CBS46 that three individuals with their faces covered broke into the victim’s home and demanded money. Police say the victim was shot after there was no money found. That shooting remains under investigation.

Also on Sunday morning, officers responded to 848 Peachtree St. around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victim and his spouse were leaving an establishment and were confronted by a male who attempted to steal their vehicle. The victim confronted the shooter and was shot during the struggle.

The shooter fled on foot. This shooting is an active investigation.

On Thursday, 26-year-old Atlanta man Rafael Esteban Ramirez was shot and killed after an encounter with police outside of a Motel 6 in Marietta.

On Thursday evening, 18-year-old Hampton man Matthew Thomas, Jr., was arrested for shooting another man inside a Walmart on Highway 85 in Riverdale.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 43-year-old man was killed outside a DeKalb County shopping center, anchored by a Kroger. Hours later, a 21-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Douglasville Commons. Investigators released a photo of a silver Toyota Camry they believe may be linked to the crime.

On Saturday, a woman was seriously injured after being shot inside a Decatur apartment. Police say two people were also injured in separate shootings in southwest Atlanta on Saturday.

