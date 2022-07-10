Advertisement

One dead, two hospitalized after tubing incident on Lake Tobesofkee

File photo of ambulance response.
File photo of ambulance response.(Arizona's Family)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old man has died and two people were rushed to the hospital after a tubing incident on near Sandy Beach on Lake Tobesofkee on Saturday afternoon.

Game wardens confirmed two people were thrown from a tube that was being pulled by a pontoon boat. Officials add both individuals were not wearing life jackets.

When the boat circled to pick up the tubers, officials say another person on the boat jumped into the water to help. The person got injured but was able to recover one of the tubers.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim who fell underwater was located utilizing side-scan sonar and recovered by DNR around 10 a.m. in 20 feet of water. The Bibb County Coroner has taken possession of the body, according to officials.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

