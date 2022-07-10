Advertisement

Passengers evacuated after Spirit Airline’s plane catches fire

Spirit Airlines plane catches fire
Spirit Airlines plane catches fire(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Spirit Airline’s plane traveling from Tampa, Florida caught fire on the runway at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Sunday morning.

First responders were called to put out the fire at 9:25 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

According to a spokesperson, the plane landed safely at which time a break overheated.

The plane was then towed to the gate where the passengers deplaned safely.

No injuries were reported from the fire and operations have not been impacted.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19
Covid cases back on the rise in Georgia
Goat chase in Cobb County
Runaway goat leads police on chase in Cobb County
Back to School event
Backpacks, other supplies donated at back-to-school event
Georgia man arrested for battery and property damage
Floyd County man charged with battery after allegedly assaulting grandmother