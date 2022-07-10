Runaway goat leads police on chase in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A runaway goat led police on a wild chase through Cobb County Saturday afternoon before officers were finally able to wrangle the animal.

The Cobb County Police Department shared a picture on Facebook of the escaped goat after it was apprehended.

After getting a call about a runaway goat, the department was all hands-on deck

Officers, detectives, and fire and rescue were able to corner the goat and get him back to his owner.

Goat chase Facebook post (WGCL)

It is unclear where the goat came from.

The goat was taken into custody and returned to its owner.

