Several cars broken into on Vedado Way, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several car break-ins have been reported on Vedado Way near Charles Allen Drive in midtown Sunday, according to police.

Officials say around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of property damage on 858 Vedado Way.

Car break ins reported on Vedado Way (CBS46 News)

Multiple vehicles parked on the street had their windows broken. Our CBS46 cameras captured a man who appeared to be cleaning out a vehicle after it was broken into.

A number of car break ins have been reported on Vedado Way. (CBS46 News)

Officers were able to get in contact with some of the vehicle owners who confirmed their vehicle’s windows were damaged. No items of value were taken.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

