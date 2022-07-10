Spalding County neighbors asked to ‘shelter in place’ after vehicle pursuit, shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors near or around Ellis Road and Ellis Crossing in Spalding County are being asked to shelter in place as several members of law enforcement flood the area.

The order came just after 12 p.m. Sunday as “significant law enforcement” are in the area.

Police said the shelter in place order is related to a vehicle pursuit that led to a shooting.

CBS46 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

