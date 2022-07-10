Woman seriously injured after being shot inside Decatur apartment
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot inside her Decatur apartment Saturday evening.
Officers responded to a person shot call at the Forest at Columbia Apartments, located on the 2500 block of Columbia Drive, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say a 36-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Detectives say this is an active investigation.
