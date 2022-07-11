2 men injured near DeKalb County bar and grill, shooter arrested at scene

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men were rushed to the hospital following a double shooting outside a bar in DeKalb County.

Police responded to reports of a person shot at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along the 4,000 block of Redan Road.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 30s with visible gunshot wounds. Their alleged shooter was still at the scene and taken into custody.

The injured men were taken to the hospital in serious condition. An investigation remains underway.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting remain limited, however police tell CBS46 they intend to obtain warrants for Aggravated Assault.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.