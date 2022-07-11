Advertisement

5 Atlanta Braves team members headed to All-Star Game in July

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after hitting a three-run home run off Washington...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Associated Press)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five members of the Atlanta Braves are headed to this year’s All-Stars Game at Dodger Stadium.

They are Ronald Acuana Jr., Max Fried, Darby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras.

Additionally, Braves manager Brian Snitker will be one of the coaches.

It was also just announced that Ronald Acuna Jr. will be participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby.

