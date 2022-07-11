5 Atlanta Braves team members headed to All-Star Game in July

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five members of the Atlanta Braves are headed to this year’s All-Stars Game at Dodger Stadium.

They are Ronald Acuana Jr., Max Fried, Darby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras.

Additionally, Braves manager Brian Snitker will be one of the coaches.

It was also just announced that Ronald Acuna Jr. will be participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby.

.@ronaldacunajr24 will be participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/OEVH0lyyqU — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 11, 2022

