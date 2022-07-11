Advertisement

Braves acquire Canó in minor league trade for $1

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, right, watches from the dugout during the first inning of...
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, right, watches from the dugout during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

Canó, 39, hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and New York Mets this season.

He has batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 96 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso since the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor-league deal last month.

The Braves are without second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. Albies fractured his foot last month in an at-bat, and Atlanta has been relying on Orlando Arcia as his replacement.

