Chase Elliott celebrates first NASCAR Cup victory in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chase Elliot made history Sunday by joining his father as the only Georgia natives to win at Atlanta.

A big crowd got to see Elliott get his first win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Quaker state 400.

Chase held off Corey Lajoie down the stretch with a huge block which sent Lajoie crashing into the wall.

Chase was winless in his first eight trips to his home-state track but not anymore. His dad who is a Dawsonville native won five times at the historic Atlanta track and now Chase has one too.

The Elliotts are the only Georgia-born drivers to win a cup race in Atlanta.

