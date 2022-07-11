Advertisement

Chase Elliott celebrates first NASCAR Cup victory in Atlanta

Chase Elliott (9) reacts in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Chase Elliott (9) reacts in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chase Elliot made history Sunday by joining his father as the only Georgia natives to win at Atlanta.

A big crowd got to see Elliott get his first win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Quaker state 400.

Chase held off Corey Lajoie down the stretch with a huge block which sent Lajoie crashing into the wall.

Chase was winless in his first eight trips to his home-state track but not anymore. His dad who is a Dawsonville native won five times at the historic Atlanta track and now Chase has one too.

The Elliotts are the only Georgia-born drivers to win a cup race in Atlanta.

