Clayton County Public Schools announce clear book bag policy for new school year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Public Schools has announced that students will be required to use clear book bags only when they return to school Aug. 3.

CCPS announced in June that they were considering the new policy to help combat a recent surge in weapons violations on school campuses.

The new policy affects students in grades 3 through 12.

The school district also told parents in its advisory on July 11 that it will provide clear book bags for all students as needed but parents/guardians are asked/encouraged to acquire the bags for their students.

Multiple school districts around the nation have made similar decisions or are in the process of changing their policy, including school districts in Texas, North and South Carolina, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

