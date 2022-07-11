DeKalb police looking for white Honda sedan connected to Decatur shopping center murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police have released a picture of a white Honda sedan that may be connected to a murder in a shopping center parking lot at 2155 North Decatur Road on July 6..

Police said 43-year-old Lewayne Terrell was shot to death in the parking lot.

Police said the car the alleged suspect was driving has a black front bumper, a gray hood, and a sunroof

Anyone with information on where this vehicle can be located or who the owner of this vehicle is asked to contact the DeKalb Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

