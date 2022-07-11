EAT THIS NOT THAT! Healthy alternatives to your favorite foods

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s often tempting to indulge in our favorite foods, but if you’re trying to eat a little healthier this summer you don’t have to give up those meals you crave.

Lifestyle influencer Lena Ahn stopped by CBS46 to share some tasty alternatives to your most loved foods.

Instead of mayo, add mashed avocado to your sandwich or salads for vitamins and healthy fats. Instead of chips, serve fresh veggies (lower calorie, high fiber) or pork rinds (high protein, low carb) with your favorite dips. Instead of sugary cocktails, add sparkling water and fresh fruit to your favorite wine. Instead of soda, try sparkling water with a splash of juice or kombucha. Instead of beef burgers, try turkey burgers (leaner meat, lower-fat).

