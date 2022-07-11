Advertisement

EAT THIS NOT THAT! Healthy alternatives to your favorite foods

EAT THIS NOT THAT! Healthy alternatives to your favorite foods
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s often tempting to indulge in our favorite foods, but if you’re trying to eat a little healthier this summer you don’t have to give up those meals you crave.

Lifestyle influencer Lena Ahn stopped by CBS46 to share some tasty alternatives to your most loved foods.

  1. Instead of mayo, add mashed avocado to your sandwich or salads for vitamins and healthy fats.
  2. Instead of chips, serve fresh veggies (lower calorie, high fiber) or pork rinds (high protein, low carb) with your favorite dips.
  3. Instead of sugary cocktails, add sparkling water and fresh fruit to your favorite wine.
  4. Instead of soda, try sparkling water with a splash of juice or kombucha.
  5. Instead of beef burgers, try turkey burgers (leaner meat, lower-fat).

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

EAT THIS NOT THAT! Healthy alternatives to your favorite foods
EAT THIS NOT THAT! Healthy alternatives to your favorite foods
Cobb County apartment shooting
2 dead, 1 critical after apartment shooting in Cobb County
Chase Elliott (9) reacts in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Chase Elliott celebrates first NASCAR Cup victory in Atlanta
According to family, Crotts had a medical emergency while trying to help victims of a deadly...
Former State Senator Mike Crotts dies at 75