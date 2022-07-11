Emergency crews rescue four adults trapped on a rock in the Yellow River

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Four adults were rescued by Gwinnett County Firefighters and emergency crews after being trapped on a rock in the middle of Yellow River on Saturday.

Authorities responded to a report of a person trapped near Yellow River Park on Juhan Road around 8:24 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters identified four people trapped on a rock about 15-30 feet away from the bank. Crews used a rope to send personal flotation devices to the victims.

Members of the Gwinnett Swiftwater Rescue Team aided in the rescue while waiting for a rescue boat. The emergency crews used the rope to guide the victims from the rocks to the shore. According to officials, all four adult victims were moved one by one to the riverbank where their conditions were assessed.

The victims told authorities they were playing in the river when the water level rose and trapped them on the rock. Firefighters attribute the sudden rise in water level to recent rainfall.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters added the importance of wearing personal flotation devices whenever you’re near a lake, stream or river.

