First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and Milder Start to the Week

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mostly cloudy skies will keep mild summer weather in the forecast to begin the week.

Monday Forecast: Cloudy in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Very low rain chances.

High: 86° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 20%

Cloudy and mild
What You Need to Know:

It stays mild through the week with below average highs in the 80s.

Mild week ahead.
Scattered rain returns Wednesday as a cold front moves through. We are watching the northern Gulf of Mexico as a tropical low may develop by this weekend. It will bring a lot of rain to the Gulf Coast, and keeps us pretty stormy here in North Georgia through the weekend.

A low pressure may develop into a tropical system in the northern Gulf of Mexico late in the week.(cbs46)

