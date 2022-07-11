First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and Milder Start to the Week
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mostly cloudy skies will keep mild summer weather in the forecast to begin the week.
Monday Forecast: Cloudy in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Very low rain chances.
High: 86° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 20%
What You Need to Know:
It stays mild through the week with below average highs in the 80s.
Scattered rain returns Wednesday as a cold front moves through. We are watching the northern Gulf of Mexico as a tropical low may develop by this weekend. It will bring a lot of rain to the Gulf Coast, and keeps us pretty stormy here in North Georgia through the weekend.
