ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews are working to remove a massive tree from a busy DeKalb County roadway.

Traffic was promptly shut down at around 5 a.m. Monday morning after a large tree fell onto the road on North Druid Hills at Clairmont.

Motorists are encouraged to use Lavista Road or Highway 78 at this time.

