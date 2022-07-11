Advertisement

Former transgender employee of Decatur Chick-fil-A files lawsuit

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released with its annual scores and Chick-fil-A’s grade of 83 keeps it in the top spot for an eighth straight year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Chick-fil-A employee in Decatur is suing the restaurant, accusing management of firing her for being transgender.

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Aaron White claims that on her first day of training in 2021, a fellow employee sexually harassed her.

White also claims management disregarded her complaint.

She was later fired for tardiness and walking out during her shift.

White is suing Chick-fil-A for false termination.

Chick-fil-A has not responded publicly to the lawsuit.

