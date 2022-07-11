Local organization supports survivors of domestic violence

ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) - The thing about domestic violence is that it doesn’t care who you are - it can happen to anyone.

The Women’s Resource Center works to end Domestic Violence but until they accomplish their mission, they are here to walk beside survivors of domestic violence and their children, as advocates.

”It is about power and control. Often times survivors are in greater danger after they leave the relationship,” said Barbara Gibson with Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, “If it feels like the way you are managing your choices are only about making sure this person is not upset, that is something to look at. If it feels like you are walking on eggshells if it feels like your life has narrowed...if your ability to come and go easily is restricted.”

The Women’s Resource Center works to create a judgment-free space where women can talk about the abuse they are experiencing and what the solution might look like. Experts say that solution looks different for each family.

“Safety planning, legal advocacy, emergency shelter, children’s programs, supervised visitation and exchange,” said Gibson, “It might take several attempts, it might involve several people, it might take really extensive planning but there is hope and getting free from domestic violence is absolutely possible, people do it all the time.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.