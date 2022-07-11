Man wanted in connection to assault at Walmart in Lovejoy

LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an assault at the Walmart in Lovejoy last week.

The Lovejoy Police Department says an individual who was captured on surveillance was involved in an altercation in which a female was assaulted on July 4.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or can assist in identifying the individual is urged to contact Lovejoy Police at 678-610-9748, Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, or 404-472-8375. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

