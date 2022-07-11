Street racer’s car impounded after ‘laying drag’ at Atlanta gas station parking lot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police say a Loganville man’s car was impounded after he was caught ‘laying drag’ in the parking lot of a gas station.

A police department spokesperson told CBS46 that officers responded to several calls regarding street racers in the area of 17th Street and 14th Street around 10:43 p.m. Saturday.

When police got there, they said about 15 street racer cars were seen leaving the area except for a maroon Dodge Charger who decided to stay and lay drag in the parking lot for 15-20 seconds.

Police identified Zachary Christopher Lewis, of Loganville, as the driver after they say he attempted to drive-off, off but could not due to heavy traffic at the stop light.

When officers approached Lewis’ car and gave him verbal commands to turn the car off, they found a loaded firearm and marijuana.

Police said Lewis’s car was impounded and he was taken to Atlanta City Corrections without incident.

