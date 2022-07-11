Advertisement

Street racer’s car impounded after ‘laying drag’ at Atlanta gas station parking lot

Atlanta Police: Street racer car impounded
Atlanta Police: Street racer car impounded(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police say a Loganville man’s car was impounded after he was caught ‘laying drag’ in the parking lot of a gas station.

A police department spokesperson told CBS46 that officers responded to several calls regarding street racers in the area of 17th Street and 14th Street around 10:43 p.m. Saturday.

When police got there, they said about 15 street racer cars were seen leaving the area except for a maroon Dodge Charger who decided to stay and lay drag in the parking lot for 15-20 seconds.

Police identified Zachary Christopher Lewis, of Loganville, as the driver after they say he attempted to drive-off, off but could not due to heavy traffic at the stop light.

When officers approached Lewis’ car and gave him verbal commands to turn the car off, they found a loaded firearm and marijuana.

Police said Lewis’s car was impounded and he was taken to Atlanta City Corrections without incident.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

EAT THIS NOT THAT! Healthy alternatives to your favorite foods
EAT THIS NOT THAT! Healthy alternatives to your favorite foods
Grady EMS is an part of the Southwest EMS Alliance. (Source: WALB)
When seconds count, Atlanta’s EMS response times are rising by the minute
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Hope Atlanta summer feeding program
Volunteers prevent metro Atlanta children from going hungry when school’s out