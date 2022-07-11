Advertisement

Tropical development possible in Gulf of Mexico by the weekend

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tropical development is possible along the Gulf Coast late this week or this weekend.

The risk for development is currently low with no development expected over the next 48 hours, and a 30% chance of development by Saturday.

A cool front will move through north Georgia on Wednesday and eventually make it down to the Gulf Coast. Once the front interacts with the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure may develop.

Regardless of development, rain is expected along the Gulf Coast states -- from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle -- late this week and through the weekend, so plan accordingly if you have any travel plans south.

The potential low may bring tropical moisture into north Georgia this weekend, but it’s too soon to determine that at this point.

