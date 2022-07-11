Two dead, one at Grady Hospital following Austell apartment shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police are investigating a triple shooting in Austell that killed two people and put another woman in the hospital.

“I’m shocked. I don’t even know what to think,” said a neighbor, who wanted to keeep her identity hidden due to safety concerns. “My mama just called me, she was like, ‘girl get up! Some folks just got killed in your apartment.’ I was like, ‘What?”

The shootings happened at the Premier Apartments near Six Flags.

“I’e praying the people who got killed out here are not one of my homeboys,” said the neighbor.

Cobb County Police tell CBS46 that one of the victims actually called 911 at 4:20 Monday morning.

“The only witness at this time is the third vctim-who is in critical condition at grady,” said Shenise Barner, a public information officer with Cobb County PD.

Neighbors say that while the shootings are shocking, this is not the first case of violence in the community.

“Ever since I’ve been out here, there’ve probably been 10 plus deaths,” said a neighbor who’s lived in Premier for a year. “We don’t feel safe out here. There’s always someone walking around with a gun, big gun. Bullets ain’t got no name on them.

According to investigators, the apartment complex does have surveillance cameras they’re hoping to use in the investigation. In the meantime, neighbors are wanting the complex to do more to have a safer environment. CBS46 called the complex for comment and they did not answer.

“I can’t lose another friend in these apartments. That’s hurtful,” said a neighbor.

