Advertisement

2 dead, 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

Cobb County deadly shooting
Cobb County deadly shooting(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway in Cobb County.

A police spokesperson told CBS46 that two people died and three people were shot.

Police said the only witness is the third victim who is in critical condition at Grady

According to police, the shooter is still on the run.

CBS46 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to family, Crotts had a medical emergency while trying to help victims of a deadly...
Former State Senator Mike Crotts dies at 75
According to family, Crotts had a medical emergency while trying to help victims of a deadly...
Former state senator Mike Crotts dies at 75
N. Druid Hills at Clairmont Road
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fallen tree blocks road on North Druid Hills at Clairmont Road
An Amber Alert has been issued for Lucas Elliot Horne (left). Joseph Michael Horne (right) has...
Amber Alert: Missing Coffee County boy found safe, man in custody