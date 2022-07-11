2 dead, 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway in Cobb County.

A police spokesperson told CBS46 that two people died and three people were shot.

Police said the only witness is the third victim who is in critical condition at Grady

According to police, the shooter is still on the run.

