Volunteers prevent metro Atlanta children from going hungry when school’s out

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - As inflation leaves many Georgia families struggling financially, volunteers for a nonprofit group are making sure metro Atlanta school children don’t go hungry during the summer months.

Monday, employees of Georgia’s Own Credit Union volunteered their time on an assembly line at HOPE Atlanta’s warehouse on Welcome All Road, packing boxes of lunches for children whose families rely on free or reduced breakfast and lunches during the school year.

It’s called the “Smart Lunch, Smart Kid” campaign.

“The cost of groceries obviously going up, gas is going up, and it’s just hard to support a family,” said Marin Kraushaar, director of the Georgia’s Own Foundation. “Sometimes meals are things that we take for granted.”

Georgia’s Own Credit Union, along with its employees and members, raised more than $11,000 so far this year, the equivalent of about 4,600 meals, Kraushaar said.

“Families have to make tough choices these days where they have to choose between their rent or food,” said Julio Carrillo, CEO of HOPE Atlanta, “and so many children go to bed with an empty stomach, so we know the importance of healthy food, nutrients to help to develop their skills.”

Volunteers say their favorite part of what they do is delivering the food into the hands of the families.

“We meet people that say, ‘We did not know where our next meal was coming from,’ so to be able to provide that and to be a small part of having a positive impact, it makes a real difference,” said Kraushaar, “and it’s why we do it.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.